TiVo has confirmed plans to put pre-roll ads before DVR recordings for all customers, even those with a lifetime subscription plan.

(NBC NEWS) – TiVo has confirmed it plans to put pre-roll ads before DVR recordings for all customers, even those with a lifetime subscription plan.

The company expects to have the ads fully rolled out to all devices within 90 days.

TiVo is defending the decision, which many customers will not like, saying they have the ability to skip the ad as soon as it starts up.