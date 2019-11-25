Tips for US travelers coming home for the holidays

Mobile Passport gives US citizens tips for coming home after their international travels during the holidays.

(FOX NEWS) — The busiest travel day of the year is fast approaching.

People will be coming from far and wide to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

Mobile Passport has some tips for visitors making their way home from an international stay during this holiday season.

Using data from last year’s Thanksgiving travel window, Mobile Passport predicts at least three million international passengers will be deplaning in the US this week alone.

The app, helping passengers go through customs quicker, lists Phoenix, San Jose, California, Baltimore, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Philadelphia airports as having the shortest lines through customs.

Mobile Passport also recommends traveling the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving or between 10 to 11 p.m. or one to two a.m. for the lowest wait times.

The worst time and place to travel according to last year’s statistics are between four and six in the morning and at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey with some travelers waiting over two hours.

