Three new Lay’s flavors hit shelves

(FOX NEWS) — A potato chip company trying to put more smiles on your face.

Lay’s potato chips launching three new flavors to start off your 2020, Kettle Cooked Flamin’ Hot, Cheddar Jalapeno, and Sea Salt and Vinegar poppables.

Lay’s also launching “more smiles 2020” conducting its first-ever “smiles survey” which found New York to be the happiest state and Wyoming the friendliest.

Lay’s is promoting “Operation Smile” this year, to provide corrective surgeries to children born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial differences.

