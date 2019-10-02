This smart and stylish jacket connects to your phone

Levi's teams up with Jacquard by Google to launch the first smart jacket.

(FOX NEWS) — You can now answer phone calls, get directions, and even control your music playlists all while your phone is in your pocket.

Levi’s is teaming up with Google’s Jacquard program to make a stylish and smart denim jacket.

The jacket looks like your average coat except for a small pocket on the cuff just big enough to fit the jacquard tag connecting you to you phone.

The tag pairs with your smartphone allowing you to make phone calls, get directions, control your music, and take hands-free photos all with different hand gestures over the device in your cuff.

Levi’s tech- coats are expected to start hitting stores sometime this fall.