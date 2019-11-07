This restaurant gives newborns croissant-themed gifts

Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen is offering baby bundles filled with croissant-shaped pillows, "sweet as honey butter" onesies and blankets.

(FOX NEWS) — This restaurant chain is serving up a sweet treat for new families.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is celebrating new bundles of joy with the ultimate welcome home present.

During the week of November 18th, employees are visiting hospitals around the country to help families with newborns ease the transition back home passing out ready-made meals, freshly baked croissants and other baby essentials as they leave the hospital.

The company is even going one step further offering to deliver the baby bundle right to your front door.

With the purchase of a 30 dollar gift card, customers will get an exclusive basket of croissant-themed baby gifts.

Including a croissant-shaped support pillow, “sweet as honey” onesie, and giant body pillow.

Only 50 bundles are available.