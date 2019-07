One New Jersey chain is shaking things up offering a cheese-less, sauce-less pie for customers who love the crust.

If you’re a fan of pizza crust, you may want to check out this restaurant’s latest dish.

New Jersey-based pizza chain Villa Italian Kitchen is serving up a “just the crusts” pie.

It’s exactly what it sounds like.

Pieces of pizza crust without cheese, sauce, or toppings.

And no. The company say it’s not just breadsticks.

The dish comes with six pieces of freshly made crust for about three dollars.

Starting July 18th, you can find “just the crusts” at participating locations nationwide.