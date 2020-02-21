This new kid’s toothbrush sings the viral “baby shark” song

Target is now selling an electronic toothbrush which plays the popular "baby shark" song - all to encourage kids to practice good dental hygiene.

(FOX NEWS) — The viral baby shark craze is still going strong and now the company behind the song is hoping it’ll catch on in your bathroom.

This is the new “Baby Shark Britebrush.”

It may look like a normal electronic toothbrush but, this device plays the “Baby Shark” song while the brush is being used.

It’s designed to encourage children ages three and above to brush their teeth and promote good dental hygiene.

Besides singing, the device tells children which directions to brush.

It also features a parent check light which turns on when your child has brushed long enough.

The kit is available for just under 20 bucks at Target and is soon coming to Walmart.

