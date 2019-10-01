This magnetic wallpaper let’s you play on your walls

(FOX NEWS) — Play time no longer has to be confined to the floor.
This wallpaper can take the fun off the ground.
One Etsy store is selling hand-painted wallpaper lined with magnets.
Packs come with three magnets to help get the fun started.
The papers come in a variety of designs to inspire your creative side.
Scenes include mountains, rainforests, woodlands, and even dinosaurs with the dino pattern just winning a 2019 Etsy design award.
Different wallpapers will cost you different amounts of money.
Some start at over four-hundred dollars while others come in at over six-hundred bucks.