This is America’s most intimate fast food restaurant

MBLM's 2019 brand intimacy study reveals consumers have the strongest bond with Chick-fil-A when it comes to fast food.

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to fast food America loves its chicken.

Chick-fil-A topping the list of a 2019 brand intimacy study released by marketing company MBLM.

The survey measures customers’ emotional connection to 15 fast food restaurants.

After being the runner-up for the last two years, the chicken chain knocking Starbucks out of the number one spot.

The study reveals consumers, especially women and millennials, feel a strong bond with Chick-fil-A for its customer service.

Dunkin’ coming in second this year with Starbucks, McDonald’s and TacoBell rounding out the top five.