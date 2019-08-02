This is America’s favorite fast-food chain

Market Force releasing its annual satisfaction survey and a certain chicken chain takes the top spot as the nation's favorite restaurant.

(FOX NEWS) – Mooo-ve over, burgers.

There’s a new meat king in town

Market Force releasing its annual list of the nation’s favorite fast-food restaurants and the winner might surprise you.

After polling more than 7,000 customers, the company found America loves its chicken!

Chick-fil-A taking the top spot for consumer satisfaction clocking in a whopping 82 percent rating for staff friendliness.

This isn’t the only win for the home of the cow this year.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index also dubbed Chick-fil-A as America’s favorite restaurant in June.