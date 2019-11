(FOX NEWS) — Having cold hands at the office may no longer be a problem, thanks to one wacky workplace gadget.

This isn’t an oversized mitten.

It’s actually a heated mouse pad.

The device may come in handy for when your office feels just as cold as the weather outside.

It plugs right into your computer giving you a warm place to house your hand while you work.

There’s also a cushioned wrist pad for extra comfort.

It sells online at Urban Outfitters for $20 when it is in stock.