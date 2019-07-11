This group of women faces the greatest retirement risk

A recent report finds married women in their 50's are at the most financial risk when it comes to retirement.

Planning for your financial future can be difficult for most but one group may have it harder.

When it comes to retirement, women in their 50’s who are also married and part of a two-income household, are at a greater financial risk.

This according to a new report from Prudential Financial.

The study found 46 percent of these women were at risk of “being unable to maintain their standard of living in retirement.”

This, compared to the 32 percent of women in their 50’s who were married but in single-income homes.

Researchers say married women in a two-income household aren’t saving as much money for their retirement as they could be.

Experts advising married women to plan for their retirement as if they were single.