This grill costs as much as some cars

Williams Sonoma is selling a grill for 30k - the wood-fired cooker has all the bells and whistles.

This grill could literally burn a hole through your wallet.

Luxury cooking and homeware store Williams Sonoma is currently selling the “Kalamazoo Gaucho Grill.”

This hybrid wood-burning and gas grill is sleek, but it’s also expensive.

Coming in hot with a price tag of close to $31,000.

This outdoor cooker costs as much as some average cars.

Like a car, it features a lot of bells and whistles including a wheel to lower food over the flames, a motorized rotisserie, and ambient lighting.

The grill isn’t the only thing costing a pretty penny.

Williams Sonoma lists the delivery surcharge at $870.