This grill costs as much as some cars

This grill could literally burn a hole through your wallet.
Luxury cooking and homeware store Williams Sonoma is currently selling the “Kalamazoo Gaucho Grill.”
This hybrid wood-burning and gas grill is sleek, but it’s also expensive.
Coming in hot with a price tag of close to $31,000.
This outdoor cooker costs as much as some average cars.
Like a car, it features a lot of bells and whistles including a wheel to lower food over the flames, a motorized rotisserie, and ambient lighting.
The grill isn’t the only thing costing a pretty penny.
Williams Sonoma lists the delivery surcharge at $870.