This free delivery service will send an Italian grandmother to cook for you

A UK-based beer company launching a free delivery service "deliver-a-nonna"; an Italian grandmother will cook a traditional meal for you in your own home.

Craving an authentic Italian meal?

This company might be able to help you out.

Birra Moretti, a UK based beer brand, is launching a service where an Italian grandmother will cook for you in your home.

Between July 22nd and 27th, guests can book a “Nonna” to whip up a three-course meal at their own dinner table.

The best part?

It’s completely free.

The program is part of the company’s mission to bring more people together in the coming year.

But you might have to travel across the pond to meet your Nonna.

The service is only offered in London and Brighton.

If you’re ready to experience a real Italian feast, you have until July 7th to sign up online.