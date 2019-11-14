This eco-friendly meat is made from air

A new company is making "meat" from carbon dioxide and minerals - saying the product is eco-friendly and can help combat climate change.

(FOX NEWS) — A new company is taking air and turning it into meat.

Air protein is transforming the way people think about food.

The company says it combines microbes found in the air we breathe, and a blend of minerals, to create a protein powder.

This powder can then be used to form meat-less meat products that mimic chicken and beef.

The company says the product has similar health benefits to animal protein, but contains more vitamins.

Alternative protein options like this may even help reduce our impact on the environment.

Company officials say the process of making air protein is more ecofriendly and sustainable than traditional methods used to raise livestock.