This device tells you if you’re eating too many carbs

If you're on a low carb diet, you may want to invest in this $100 breathalyzer. The device alerts you if you're in the fat-burning state of ketosis.

A new device… Created by the startup “Keyto” can tell you if you’re eating too many carbs.

It’s designed to help people on the trendy keto diet stay on track.

The goal of the popular low carb diet is to trigger the fat-burning state of ketosis.

But, it can be difficult to know when your body is in that state.

By breathing into this tool, users get a score ranging from not in ketosis to deep ketosis.

The startup’s founders say the device can help people manage health issues such as diabetes and obesity.

It costs about $100 and can be purchased on the Keyto website.