This company is starting a scream for wine hotline for moms

Just in time for Mother's Day, burnt out moms can call a hotline and scream for some free wine spritzers from Movo.

(FOX NEWS) — For mom’s big day Sunday, can we give her a break and let her let out a “Scream”?

A new company says, “Yes, moms can let loose, and you might get a refreshing beverage in return.

Movo, a new 100-calorie wine spritzer, wants to let the burned-out moms of the 2020 coronavirus pandemic vent a little this mother’s day.

Movo is offering you moms a “Judgment free” venting hotline to “Scream for wine,” and win some wine spritzers.

Moms can call 1-833-3-scream-4-wine and spill the bilge if you have to.

This mother’s day probably harder than any in memory with moms cooped up with kids inside, and doing excessive math calculations they can’t remember how to do, and dad won’t fold the laundry.

The scream line is open all the way through mother’s day.

You can go to www.movotime.com for full details.

