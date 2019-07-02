This bread company is making smaller loaves for single- family homes

Say goodbye to wasted bread with Arnold's smaller loaves designed for singles.

Say “goodbye” to wasted money and bread.

This company has the perfectly sized loaf for singles!

Arnold Premium Breads is keeping “all the taste with none of the waste” making “simply smaller” loaves for single- family homes!

Nothing is more crushing than having to throw out food after spending you’re hard earned money on it.

This company aims to make wasted bread a thing of the past selling its honey oat and white bread classics as 10 slice loaves.

If you’re single and can’t finish all 24 slices of bread before it expires. Don’t keep your cupboard bare. Just keep a look out for this smaller, personalized loaf!