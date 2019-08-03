“The Walking Dead” bourbon is coming

The makers of the hit series partnering with Diageo to launch a new line of bourbon. It's set to debut just in time for the premiere of the show's tenth season.

Fox News – Attention Walking Dead fans.

You can soon sip your way into the upcoming season.

The makers of the hit television series partnering with the world’s largest producer of spirits — Diageo — to launch a new liquor.

Dubbed the “Spirits of the Apocalypse,” the drink is a type of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey with a forty-seven alcohol percentage.

According to Diageo, its flavor features quote, “a light caramel nose, taste of fruit and a smooth and spicy finish.”

The 750 milliliter bottles are expected to hit stores this fall, just in time for the show’s season ten premiere.

But if you can’t wait that long, you can pre-order the spirit on reserve bar for $35 a pop.