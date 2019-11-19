The top brands teens want for the holidays

Apple, Nike and Louis Vuitton are the brands at the top of wish lists this year according to a new survey from Piper Jaffray.

(FOX NEWS) — You may need to increase the size of your holiday spending budget if there’s a teenager in your life.

A new survey from investment banking company Piper Jaffray is revealing the top brands teens want for Christmas.

Louis Vuitton taking the third spot this holiday season.

Researchers analyzing over 1,000 Americans found the luxury french fashion house scores high with “upper-income” teenagers.

Nike taking second place in the study, as one of the most desired brands teens want to see under their tree.

But, analysts say Apple scores the top spot.

The survey found the tech giant’s new Airpod headphones are the number one product on most teenagers’ Christmas lists this year.