(FOX NEWS) — If you’re in the market for a new car, Consumer Reports has released its annual auto reliability rankings.

The magazine surveys its subscriber base to predict which models will be most dependable.

Topping the list are Japanese brands Mazda, Toyota, and Lexus.

American brands led the least reliable list with Chevrolet on top.