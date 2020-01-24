The most dangerous jobs in the US

(FOX NEWS) — The most dangerous job in America pays about $41,000 and, the chances of dying are mind-boggling.

Logging has a fatal injury rate of about 97 for every 100,000 workers according to 24-7 Wall Street.

Also topping the most dangerous jobs list, aircraft pilots and flight engineers, roofers, garbage collectors, and truck and car service drivers.

