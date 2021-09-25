The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

The global microchip shortage is showing no signs of slowing down as major automakers continue to halt production, leading to lower inventory levels, especially for the most in-demand vehicles. Demand for new cars has continued to outpace supply, with new cars selling over a week faster than in July, while demand for used cars has remained relatively steady.
Analyzing nearly one million new and used cars sold in August 2021, iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and vanished the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:
Fastest-Selling New Cars by State
What were August’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:
|Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – August 2021
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Chevrolet Corvette
|1.8
|Alaska
|–
|–
|Arizona
|Mercedes-Benz GLS
|3.1
|Arkansas
|Kia Carnival
|4.5
|California
|Subaru Crosstrek
|4.8
|Colorado
|Kia Telluride
|4.7
|Connecticut
|Subaru Crosstrek
|7.9
|Delaware
|Toyota Camry
|3.1
|Florida
|Toyota Highlander Hybrid
|4.7
|Georgia
|Toyota RAV4
|5.5
|Hawaii
|Hyundai Palisade
|4.1
|Idaho
|Ford Bronco
|3.1
|Illinois
|Kia Telluride
|5.2
|Indiana
|BMW X7
|3.0
|Iowa
|Toyota Sienna
|5.8
|Kansas
|Kia Telluride
|1.5
|Kentucky
|Hyundai Venue
|5.1
|Louisiana
|Toyota Sienna
|4.7
|Maine
|Hyundai Palisade
|7.5
|Maryland
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|3.8
|Massachusetts
|Chevrolet Spark
|3.9
|Michigan
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|4.0
|Minnesota
|Chevrolet Corvette
|4.4
|Mississippi
|Ford Bronco Sport
|1.9
|Missouri
|Chevrolet Corvette
|4.5
|Montana
|Subaru Forester
|5.3
|Nebraska
|Toyota Venza
|4.4
|Nevada
|Chevrolet Corvette
|2.1
|New Hampshire
|Chevrolet Trailblazer
|2.0
|New Jersey
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|4.4
|New Mexico
|Lexus GX 460
|9.0
|New York
|Jeep Wrangler
|3.5
|North Carolina
|Cadillac Escalade
|2.0
|North Dakota
|Hyundai Tucson
|5.4
|Ohio
|Hyundai Santa Cruz
|3.2
|Oklahoma
|Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
|3.1
|Oregon
|Kia Seltos
|3.5
|Pennsylvania
|Chevrolet Corvette
|5.8
|Rhode Island
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|1.2
|South Carolina
|Mercedes-Benz GLE
|4.6
|South Dakota
|Hyundai Palisade
|8.5
|Tennessee
|Kia Carnival
|3.1
|Texas
|Toyota RAV4 Prime
|3.7
|Utah
|Ford Bronco
|2.4
|Vermont
|Ford Bronco Sport
|1.7
|Virginia
|Lexus RX 350
|4.0
|Washington
|Chevrolet Corvette
|3.4
|West Virginia
|Honda Civic
|2.5
|Wisconsin
|Jeep Wrangler 4xe
|4.5
|Wyoming
|Hyundai Palisade
|10.6
- The fastest-selling new car in the most states is the Chevrolet Corvette in six states.
- The second fastest-selling new car is the Hyundai Palisade in four states.
- SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 32 states.
- Hybrid cars are the fastest sellers in 7 states.
- The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Rhode Island at 1.2 days.
Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State
Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:
|Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – August 2021
|State
|Vehicle
|Average Days to Sell
|Alabama
|Honda Odyssey
|17.8
|Alaska
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|33.1
|Arizona
|Honda Insight
|9.0
|Arkansas
|Jeep Wrangler
|15.4
|California
|Honda Insight
|14.0
|Colorado
|Volvo S60
|17.2
|Connecticut
|Honda Odyssey
|14.1
|Delaware
|Nissan Altima
|13.5
|Florida
|BMW 2 Series
|18.5
|Georgia
|Tesla Model 3
|12.7
|Hawaii
|Honda HR-V
|12.6
|Idaho
|Subaru Crosstrek
|23.0
|Illinois
|Toyota Prius
|17.5
|Indiana
|Toyota Prius
|17.3
|Iowa
|Nissan Armada
|21.2
|Kansas
|Mazda Mazda6
|13.6
|Kentucky
|Mazda CX-9
|19.0
|Louisiana
|Honda HR-V
|16.8
|Maine
|Ford Mustang
|29.6
|Maryland
|Tesla Model 3
|12.4
|Massachusetts
|Toyota Prius
|15.4
|Michigan
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|16.3
|Minnesota
|Toyota Prius
|14.5
|Mississippi
|Honda Accord
|15.2
|Missouri
|Mazda CX-9
|11.5
|Montana
|Toyota RAV4
|16.2
|Nebraska
|Subaru Crosstrek
|18.8
|Nevada
|Toyota Prius
|13.7
|New Hampshire
|Honda Ridgeline
|18.5
|New Jersey
|Fiat 500x
|22.6
|New Mexico
|Chrysler 300
|22.5
|New York
|Porsche Panamera
|17.6
|North Carolina
|Lexus RX 350L
|13.3
|North Dakota
|Hyundai Elantra
|16.0
|Ohio
|Mazda MX-5 Miata
|17.2
|Oklahoma
|Hyundai Accent
|11.1
|Oregon
|Chevrolet Bolt EV
|18.3
|Pennsylvania
|Toyota Prius
|18.6
|Rhode Island
|Nissan Rogue
|11.4
|South Carolina
|Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
|17.1
|South Dakota
|GMC Yukon XL
|24.8
|Tennessee
|Land Rover Discovery Sport
|10.2
|Texas
|Tesla Model 3
|13.5
|Utah
|Subaru Ascent
|12.4
|Vermont
|Toyota RAV4
|28.3
|Virginia
|Toyota Sequoia
|14.5
|Washington
|Volkswagen Golf
|12.7
|West Virginia
|Honda Pilot
|18.9
|Wisconsin
|Buick Envision
|14.8
|Wyoming
|Toyota RAV4
|40.1
- The Toyota Prius is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with six.
- In second place is a tie between the Tesla Model 3 and the Toyota RAV4, which are the fastest-sellers in three states.
- SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 22 states.
- The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Honda Insight in Arizona at 9.0 days.
- Electric vehicles are the fastest sellers in four states, and hybrid vehicles are the fastest sellers in eight states.
Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.
More from iSeeCars.com:
About iSeeCars.com
iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $306 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.
This article, August’s Fastest-Selling Car in Each State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.