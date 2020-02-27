The highest-paying fast food jobs

Business

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — America’s best fast food jobs.

Top chains are now paying managers big bucks.

Taco Bell leading the pack. Paying general managers more than $56,000 a year.

Wendy’s a close second, paying managers nearly the same amount.

At Chick-fil-A managers get more than $53,000 on average.

At McDonald’s, managers make more than $48,000.

Their cashiers only grossing about $10 an hour.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced select managers could get a huge raise hiking pay up to $100,000 a year.

The chain will begin testing the six-figure salary in select US markets this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss