The highest-paying fast food jobs

(FOX NEWS) — America’s best fast food jobs.
Top chains are now paying managers big bucks.
Taco Bell leading the pack. Paying general managers more than $56,000 a year.
Wendy’s a close second, paying managers nearly the same amount.
At Chick-fil-A managers get more than $53,000 on average.
At McDonald’s, managers make more than $48,000.
Their cashiers only grossing about $10 an hour.
Earlier this year, Taco Bell announced select managers could get a huge raise hiking pay up to $100,000 a year.
The chain will begin testing the six-figure salary in select US markets this year.