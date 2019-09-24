The first ever cookie-themed hotel suite is here

The Doubletree by Hilton is now welcoming guests at a cookie-themed deluxe suite in Thailand.

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re a fan of cookies you may want to book a stay at this resort in Thailand.

The Doubletree by Hilton introducing what they are calling the world’s first-ever cookie suite.

It’s a deluxe hotel room inspired by the brand’s signature chocolate chip cookies featuring cookie-themed candles, decorations, bathrobes, pillows and more.

The best part?

Reservations come with an all-you-can-eat cookie bar.

Guests will also receive a complimentary Thai cooking class, a four-course dinner and daily breakfast.

The cookie suite experiential package is available now through the end of the year at the Phuket Banthai Resort.

