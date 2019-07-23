The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf announce a new “Friends” themed menu

In honor of the 25th anniversary of "Friends", this coffee shop is offering special menu items and coffee products inspired by the show and its characters.

Looking for the perfect beverage to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Friends”?

Well, this coffee chain is there for you.

Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf is honoring the iconic sitcom “Friends” in the best way with coffee.

Starting July 31st, you can order coffee and teas branded “Central Perk,” a nod to the characters’ favorite New York City spot with specialty mugs saying “how you brewing”, or “we were on a coffee break” to complete your fan collection.

The store will also be pouring out an ode to each character. Creating specialty drinks reflecting the core five’s personalities and tastes such as midnight mocha cold brew for Monica, or a matcha latte for Rachel.

The special menu items and “Central Perk” products will be available through August 27th.