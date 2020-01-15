The Cheesecake Factory releases ice cream line

The restaurant releases its brand new line of sweet treats: Cheesecake Factory at home ice cream line, with seven flavors.

(FOX NEWS) — The Cheesecake Factory is forking over a new product for you, one you don’t actually eat with a fork.

Grab the spoon and head for the freezer section.

The popular cheesecake maker based in California unveiling its iconic dessert in a new form.

The Cheesecake Factory releasing its “at home ice cream line”.

They come in seven flavors, key lime, strawberry, salted caramel, cookies and cream, birthday cake, original and chocolate.

All of the flavors will be sold in 14-ounce cartons for five-dollars.

