TGIFridays is revamping its bars to attract more business

The restaurant dubbed the "original singles bar" is preparing to revamp its bars nationwide to include cheaper drinks, charging stations, and communal sitting.

(FOX NEWS) — New changes to a popular restaurant chain.

TGI Fridays announcing a major revamp. This, as it prepares for public trading again.

The chain will return to the idea of the bar as a driver of revenue.

About 30 percent of Fridays’ $2.1-billion in sales comes from its bars and it’s there where many features will be upgraded.

The revamp includes changes to the drink menu, providing communal tables for conversation, creating charging stations for phones, and updating wi-fi settings

The company also says it wants to turn around declines from competitor food delivery services.

