Texas home sales break records in 2nd quarter of 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Texas home sales reached a new high of 114,772 homes sold in the second quarter of 2021. That’s a 24.7% increase from the second quarter of 2020, according to Texas Realtors.

“Texas is in the middle of a record-breaking summer selling season with unprecedented demand for housing,” said Marvin Jolly, chairman of Texas Realtors. “Across the state, buyers are having to compete more than ever for houses, leading to a strong increase in home prices.”

The median price of a Texas home increased to $300,490, an increase of 19.1%. Of all homes sold in the second quarter of the year, 30.1% were priced from $200,000 to $299,999. Texas Realtors tell us that marks the highest share of sales among all price-class distributions.



“The extremely low level of supply available is holding back sales and pushing up prices, as mortgage rates are still hovering around 3%,” said Luis Torres, Ph.D., research economist with the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. “The economy is expanding, and ongoing demographic trends continue to support housing demand. The limited inventory for homes priced less than $300,000 is particularly distressing and is stressing home affordability.”



Housing inventory in the state dropped to 1.4 months in Q2, a decline from 2.9 months to the same period last year. According to the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, a market balanced between supply and demand has between 6.0 and 6.5 months of inventory.



“Many sellers are in the enviable position of getting multiple offers above asking price but are finding there’s more to choosing the best offer than simply going with the highest price,” Jolly said. “Factors such as appraisal waivers, earnest money, and termination options can all come into play. On the other side, buyers are facing the challenge of figuring out how to structure an offer that will stand out as the one the seller accepts.”