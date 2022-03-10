(NEXSTAR) — Electric car giant Tesla says Ukrainian employees will retain their employment and be paid for up to three months if they’re conscripted to fight back home amid Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

CNBC reports an internal email to employees in the company’s Europe, Middle East and Africa regions explained any Tesla employees who are Ukrainian nationals and are asked to return as reservationists would have their circumstances reviewed after the three-month period if needed.

The letter didn’t indicate whether Ukrainian nationals elsewhere would fall under the policy.

Tesla also commended its employees who helped carry out the company’s deployment of Starlink satellite services to Ukraine as internet service was knocked out or became unsafe to use.

Auto manufacturers General Motors and Ford suspended Russian operations soon after the invasion ordered by Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24. While Tesla doesn’t have factories in Russia, the company hasn’t yet stated whether Russian sales will be halted. CEO Elon Musk is currently facing social media pressure to “deactivate” Teslas in Russia, though Musk has yet to respond to the requests.

Meanwhile, the company also said its estimated 5,000 Ukraine Tesla owners could get free vehicle charging at many of its Supercharger stations in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary.