Target’s wheelchair-friendly Halloween costumes

With the end of summer and the start of October means it's almost Halloween, and Target is there to help all kids get dressed up with adaptive costumes.

(FOX NEWS) — Every child deserves a chance to participate in Hallowe and Target is making sure kids with disabilities feel included.

The popular retailer is selling costumes designed specifically for kids with disabilities.

There are two costumes made for children who use wheelchairs. They can either be a pirate with a ship or a princess in a stage-coach.

According to the target website.. you can easily take the wheel coverings on and off.

The other two costumes, a unicorn and a shark, are made for kids with sensory needs.

For the shark… The hood and fins are “removable to accommodate sensitivities.”

While the unicorn has a detachable tail, hood, and wings.

Dozens of people are taking to social media to praise the company for its inclusivity.