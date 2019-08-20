Target to launch new food brand

Target to launch a new store brand that focuses on foods without artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

(CNN) – Target is launching a new brand with a focus on eating healthy.

According to USA Today, “Good and Gather” will hit shelves next month.

The store brand will feature items like eggs, milk, hummus, and even a millennial favorite — avocado toast salad.

In just over a year, more than 2,000 products will be sold in Target stores under the brand name.

The head of Target’s food and beverage division says the products will be made without artificial flavors and sweeteners.

“Good and Gather” items also come with a money-back guarantee, love it or your money back.