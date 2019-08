The service allows online shoppers and app users to get purchases brought to their cars

(FOX NEWS) – Target taking their drive-up service nationwide.

The service allows online shoppers and app users to get purchases brought to their cars typically within two minutes of pulling into a Target parking lot.

The offering is now available for the first time at locations in nine states including Alaska, Oregon, Hawaii, and Wyoming, starting this week.

The expansion brings the service to nearly 1,750 stores.