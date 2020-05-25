Target sells directly on Instagram

Target becomes the first mass retailer to sell its products directly to consumers on Instagram.

(FOX NEWS) — Buying your favorite Target item is now easier than ever.

Target’s now the first major retailer to utilize Instagram checkout.

When you go to Target’s Instagram on your mobile device and scroll through the retailer’s photos you can tap on each picture to reveal the price tags of the items.

You’re then able to add things to a virtual shopping cart and pay for them, all on the app itself.

The feature is also available on Target Style’s Instagram page.

The company developed the new way of purchasing items to increase sales as in-store sales decline amid the pandemic.

Instagram will also benefit from this as it charges a “Selling fee” to merchants.

