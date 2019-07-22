Target releases inclusive Halloween costumes

Target making it easier for kids with disabilities to share in the costume joys of Halloween.
The retail chain has two new wheelchair-inclusive costumes packaged as both an outfit, and a design for the wheelchair.
Both costumes will be appearing in Target’s “Hyde and Eek! Boutique.”
The designs are classic kids costumes for Halloween.
A swashbuckling pirate, and a princess.
The wheelchairs come with decor to make it look like a pirate ship or a royal carriage for the princess.
Target receiving high marks from shoppers for the inclusive looks.
There are two other adaptive designs available for children with sensory-processing difficulties.
They are a unicorn, and a shark costume, and come in kids and toddler sizes.