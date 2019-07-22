Target releases inclusive Halloween costumes

The retail chain becomes more inclusive, making Halloween costumes that are easily adaptable for children with disabilities.

Target making it easier for kids with disabilities to share in the costume joys of Halloween.

The retail chain has two new wheelchair-inclusive costumes packaged as both an outfit, and a design for the wheelchair.

Both costumes will be appearing in Target’s “Hyde and Eek! Boutique.”

The designs are classic kids costumes for Halloween.

A swashbuckling pirate, and a princess.

The wheelchairs come with decor to make it look like a pirate ship or a royal carriage for the princess.

Target receiving high marks from shoppers for the inclusive looks.

There are two other adaptive designs available for children with sensory-processing difficulties.

They are a unicorn, and a shark costume, and come in kids and toddler sizes.