Target bumps hourly pay to 15 dollars an hour

Target makes good on a years-old promise to pay its employees $15 an hour while giving hourly workers a $200 bonus because of the virus pandemic

A retail giant, raising the company's minimum wage nearly half a year ahead of its target.

Target is hiking up its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pay increase began Sunday, which was five months ahead of schedule.

The company announced back in 2017 it would raise hourly pay to $15 an hour by the end of 2020.

Target has also given workers a one-time $200 bonus for working during the pandemic.

The move will benefit more than a quarter-million employees across stores and distribution centers.

Target’s hourly wages have gone up four dollars in under three years.

