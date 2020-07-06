Target bumps hourly pay to 15 dollars an hour

(FOX NEWS) — A retail giant, raising the company’s minimum wage nearly half a year ahead of its target.
Target is hiking up its minimum wage to $15 an hour.
The pay increase began Sunday, which was five months ahead of schedule.
The company announced back in 2017 it would raise hourly pay to $15 an hour by the end of 2020.
Target has also given workers a one-time $200 bonus for working during the pandemic.
The move will benefit more than a quarter-million employees across stores and distribution centers.
Target’s hourly wages have gone up four dollars in under three years.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Clinical pathology expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
- Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes
- Newsfeed Now: 4th of July party goes viral; Tracking Bruno the Bear
- US Split on COVID-19 Reopening
- Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope