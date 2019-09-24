Taco Bell unveils new line of Halloween costumes

The fast-food chain introducing a collection of Halloween outfits ranging from hot sauce packets to baby burrito onesies.

(FOX NEWS) – Halloween maybe a few weeks away but Taco Bell is already getting into the spooky spirit.

The fast-food chain is spicing up the holidays with a new collection of costumes.

For about $40, you can dress up as a hot, fire, diablo or Verde sauce packet all of which are offered in either a dress or tunic form.

If you want to go beyond the sauce, you can rock a cheesy gordita crunch tunic for just under $45.

Even the smallest member of your family can celebrate Halloween tex-mex style.

The seven-layer burrito baby bunting is selling for roughly $25.

All of the outfits are now available for purchase on Taco Bell’s website.