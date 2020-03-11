Taco Bell unveils largest shell ever with triplelupa

(CNN) — Starting Thursday, Taco Bell is updating its menu with a reimagination of a crowd favorite.
The fast food chain calls this new addition– “the triple-lupa.”
It’s a play on Taco Bell’s current chalupa.
Actually, it’s three mini chalupas combined into one product.
Each section has a different flavor.
You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.
To grab one just pull.
Taco Bell says it made the triple-lupa to easily tear apart.
The triple-lupa will cost around $3.50-cents plus tax.
It is expected to hit Taco Bells nationwide on March 12th but only for a limited time.
