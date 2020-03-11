Taco Bell unveils largest shell ever with triplelupa

Taco Bell combines three chalupas for a triplelupa.

by: CNN

(CNN) — Starting Thursday, Taco Bell is updating its menu with a reimagination of a crowd favorite.

The fast food chain calls this new addition– “the triple-lupa.”

It’s a play on Taco Bell’s current chalupa.

Actually, it’s three mini chalupas combined into one product.

Each section has a different flavor.

You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.

To grab one just pull.

Taco Bell says it made the triple-lupa to easily tear apart.

The triple-lupa will cost around $3.50-cents plus tax.

It is expected to hit Taco Bells nationwide on March 12th but only for a limited time.

