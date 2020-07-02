Taco Bell unveils grilled cheese burrito

Breaking News
The Grilled Cheese Burrito will be available for fans nationwide starting Thursday

by: CNN

(CNN) — Taco Bell leveling up in the comfort food department.

This is the grilled cheese burrito, the fast-food restaurant’s latest creation.

It’s a flour tortilla filled with beef, rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce and reduced-fat sour cream all “hugged” by a layer of grilled cheese.

It’s available now at Taco Bell locations nationwide.

