Taco Bell unveils grilled cheese burrito

(CNN) — Taco Bell leveling up in the comfort food department.
This is the grilled cheese burrito, the fast-food restaurant’s latest creation.
It’s a flour tortilla filled with beef, rice, a three-cheese blend, crunchy red strips, chipotle sauce and reduced-fat sour cream all “hugged” by a layer of grilled cheese.
It’s available now at Taco Bell locations nationwide.
