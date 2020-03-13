Taco Bell introduces new breakfast burritos

Taco Bell introduces 3 toasted breakfast burritos.

by: CNN

(CNN) — Taco Bell is beefing up its breakfast lineup.

The chain started selling a new line of pressed breakfast burritos, which includes three options.

A toasted breakfast burrito with eggs, sausage and nacho cheese sauce.

One with eggs, potato bites, pico de gallo, a three-cheese blend and either bacon or sausage.

And one with eggs, the three-cheese blend, a hash brown and bacon or sausage.

Taco Bell has been serving breakfast nationally since 2014.

But as more fast food chains expand their breakfast options, Taco Bell is upping its game.

