Taco Bell debuts new Nacho Fries

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries will return next week, with a new flavor just in time for Super Bowl 54: Buffalo Chicken.

(NBC NEWS) — Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries will return next week, with a new flavor.

Taco Bell confirms Nacho Fries will return to menus for the fifth time on January 30th.

And just in time for Super Bowl 54, they will be accompanied by a new buffalo chicken flavor.

Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries come seasoned and topped with shredded chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, warm nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, reduced fat sour cream, and drizzled with Taco Bell’s first-ever tangy buffalo sauce.

They will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

More from MyHighPlains.com: