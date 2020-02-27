Taco Bell considers plant-based menu items

(FOX NEWS) — Taco Bell is beefing up its meatless menu.

The chain will add vegan meat options to its menu next year.

The company’s CEO telling Bloomberg the decision to add fake meat is a new strategy for the company which has previously focused on promoting its existing vegetarian menu items.

The move comes as a number of chains cater to consumer demand for alternative proteins.

Last year, California-based tex-mex chain Del Taco sold two million of its meatless tacos made with the plant-based substitute from Beyond Meat just two months after the launch.

And Burger King’s national expansion with Beyond Meat on breakfast and lunch menus has also paved the way for more restaurants to jump on the bandwagon.

