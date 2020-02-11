T-Mobile, Sprint’s $26B deal favored by judge

(FOX NEWS) — T-Mobile is wrapping up a multi-billion dollar deal to merge with Sprint.

A federal judge is expected to finalize the deal as early as Tuesday.

Both stocks rising on Monday, Sprint’s shooting up more than 60 percent and T-Mobile’s rising more than eight percent.

T-Mobile and Sprint are the third and fourth largest us wireless carriers leading to multiple states like New York and California filing suit calling the merger ‘anti-competitive.’

But the companies argue the merger would help push 5G technology in the states.

The deal can not be finalized until approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

