1  of  41
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Alternative Solutions Clinic Amarillo Endospaty Center Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Dalhart ISD Dimmitt ISD Dr. Amit Trehan's Clinic Dr. Srinivas Pathapati's Clinic Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Follett ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD House Municipal Schools Lazbuddie ISD Nazareth ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools Pringle-Morse ISD San Jon Municipal Schools Silverton ISD Spring Creek ISD Springlake Earth ISD St. Anthony's - Dalhart ST. Mary's Young at Heart Lunch Cancelled Texline ISD Tucumcari Municipal Schools Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD Yarbrough Public Schools

T-Mobile, Sprint’s $26B deal favored by judge

Business

A federal judge is expected to approve a massive $26 billion T-Mobile-Sprint merger

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — T-Mobile is wrapping up a multi-billion dollar deal to merge with Sprint.

A federal judge is expected to finalize the deal as early as Tuesday.

Both stocks rising on Monday, Sprint’s shooting up more than 60 percent and T-Mobile’s rising more than eight percent.

T-Mobile and Sprint are the third and fourth largest us wireless carriers leading to multiple states like New York and California filing suit calling the merger ‘anti-competitive.’

But the companies argue the merger would help push 5G technology in the states.

The deal can not be finalized until approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss