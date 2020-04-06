Sweat Bands with mask buttons

(NBC NEWS) — Guidance is changing about whether the general public should wear face masks because of the coronavirus.
Sweaty Bands is introducing a line of sweatbands with buttons for face masks to reduce ear irritation.
The company’s website says the line is coming soon.
While this idea began in the healthcare realm, it applies to the everyday face mask user as well.
Sweaty Bands say it has hired dozens of workers to help keep its manufacturing plant open during the pandemic.
