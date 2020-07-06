Survey: US subscribers ok with higher Netflix prices

The majority of Americans surveyed said they'd pay more for Netflix if prices went up.

(CNN) — Are you still watching?

You know that little message that pops up on Netflix?

The answer is yes, Netflix, we’re still watching.

Millions of Americans are still watching even more so since the pandemic began.

And now we’re also watching to see when– not if — those prices will go up.

Even with competition coming in from Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+ and others; Netflix has seen its ‘pricing power’ grow over the last five months according to a study published this week by Cowen & Company.

And it turns out customers, even more, say they’d be willing to pay more.

In December, 47 percent said they’d cough-up more money to keep Netflix and now, 55 percent said they would.

The good news?

Analysts don’t expect Netflix to raise prices this year.

The bad news?

Netflix is “well-positioned into ’21 & beyond” if they want to hike up prices.

The last time they did was in early 2019, they went up 18 percent.

More from MyHighPlains.com: