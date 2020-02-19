Survey: Americans have $20b+ in unused cards/credits

(CNN) — Americans are letting a lot of gift cards or other credits go to waste.
Billions of dollars worth!
A new survey from bankrate.com indicates that there are about $21-billion worth of gift cards, airline vouchers, and store credits going unused.
Millennials lead the pack, they leave cards and credits unused cards at a rate of 55-percent.
Followed by gen z and baby boomers, while gen x has the lowest rate, at 46-percent.
Those with higher incomes are more likely to let gift cards or credits expire.
64-percent of Americans say they expect to use the cards or credits eventually but just over a third say they probably won’t.
