Subaru recall alert

Subaru is recalling more than 400,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix problems with engine computers and debris that can fall into motors. The first recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 through 2019, and 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks.

Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil even after the motor is turned off.

That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.

Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

Some of those same vehicles may have a second recall, a ventilation valve can fall apart sending debris into the motor causing it to lose power.

Dealers will replace those valves or the engine if needed.