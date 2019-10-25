Subaru recall alert

1  of  35
by: NBC News

(NBC NEWS) — Subaru is recalling nearly half a million vehicles.

The recall covers 466,000 Imprezas from 2017 to 2019 as well as the 2018 and 2019 Crosstrek.

Subaru says the engine computer can keep powering the ignition coil even after the motor is turned off.

That could cause a short circuit and blown fuse.

Dealers will update software and replace coils and front exhaust pipes if needed.

Some of those same vehicles may have a second recall, a ventilation valve can fall apart sending debris into the motor causing it to lose power.

Dealers will replace those valves or the engine if needed.

