Study makes the case for Juul marketing restrictions

Study suggests social media is being used to help target vaping products to young people.

E-cigarette maker Juul is facing new scrutiny after a study found social media is being used to target younger users.

The study published in the British Medical Journal ‘Tobacco Control’ looked at 15 thousand posts from March to May 2018.

It determined one-third of those were promotional with marketing messages or links to websites where vaping products are sold.

It is important to note, most of the posts weren’t made by Juul.

They came from social media influencers and businesses that sell e-cigarettes.

But the group behind the study wants the Food and Drug Administration to restrict vaping manufacturers from using social media as a way of marketing to young people.

Since last year, Juul has cut back on its social media advertising.

It shut down its Facebook and Instagram account and has posted less on YouTube and Twitter.

Juul’s social media policy says it does “not feature images or situations intended for a youth audience.”

But this hasn’t stopped Juul from still trending online.