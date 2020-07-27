Study: Are strong leaders as effective in a virtual world?

Study shows strong in-person leaders may not be as good of a fit for spearheading virtual teams.

(FOX NEWS) — Can leaders in the face-to-face world lead as well in online meetings?

A new study suggests what works well with leaders, in reality, may not work in virtual reality.

Brigham Young University researchers studying 220 student teams at two different Midwestern universities to learn if in-person leadership fits the new online virtual world of meetings and teams.

The study concluding virtual teams are more action-oriented, preferring leaders who monitor timelines, provide feedback, and coordinate teamwork.

Virtual team leaders also need to stand out as the leaders and “Soft skills” used for in-person settings may not translate as well to virtual situations.

New training for the virtual age of online meetings may be needed for traditional leaders.



The study published in the Journal of Business and Psychology.

