Study: Americans spending more on alcohol

(NBC NEWS) – It’s five o’clock somewhere and the number of Americans having a drink continues to rise and so does how much they’re spending on alcohol.

A recent Gallup Poll found 65-percent of American adults say they drink.

It’s the third year in a row that percentage has gone up.

USA Today reports the average spending on alcoholic beverages ranges from as little as $500 a person per year to as much as 12-hundred per year.

“24-7 Wall Street” analyzed Bureau of Labor statistics data of 22 major metro areas to come up with those numbers.

They noted the vast majority of the cities spending the most have a higher than average cost of living which doesn’t mean people there drink more, the alcohol just costs more.